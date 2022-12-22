The Daily Advertiser
Police

Man to front Wagga court after weapons, drugs found in Kooringal home

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated December 22 2022 - 5:57pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police allege they found firearms, weapons and drugs at a home in Kooringal. Picture by NSW Police

A man has been charged after police seized several firearms and weapons from a Wagga home.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.