A man has been charged after police seized several firearms and weapons from a Wagga home.
About 11am on Wednesday officers attached to the Riverina Police District executed a search warrant at a property on Fay Avenue, Kooringal.
During the search of the home, police allegedly located two loaded firearms, a black pistol gel blaster, a green 'assault rifle' style gel blaster, a set of metal knuckle dusters, a set of nunchucks, 22 calibre ammunition, several shotgun shells and gel blaster ammunition.
The items were seized and will undergo further forensic examination.
An 18-year-old man was arrested and taken to Wagga police station, where he was charged with 15 offences:
He will appear in Wagga Local Court on Friday.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
