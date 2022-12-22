Tullys Gold - an all the way winner of the Ted Ryder Cup Prelude - is capable and ready to complete the double at Wagga on Friday, according to trainer Craig Weeding.
"He has drawn a touch wider than what he did in the preview when he led all of the way. He has the speed to overcome the draw (barrier eight) and he has come on a bit more since his last run," Weeding said.
"I was really pleased to see him run straight last start because he was hanging inwards at times especially the Victorian way of racing.
"He also appreciated being back on top of a good surface last start after racing mostly on wet tracks which aren't really suitable for him."
Tullys Gold is rated one of the main chances in the $36,000 Ted Ryder Cup (1600m) where past winners Nieces And Nephews (2021) and Upper House (2020) are again in contention.
Wagga favourite Another One will back-up after leading and finishing unplaced at Flemington last Saturday over 1600 metres.
Trainer Gary Colvin captured the 2009 Ted Ryder Cup with Irish Key and has a terrific chance of winning another with his stable star.
Another One won the Country Championships at Randwick in April and is the reigning SDRA Horse of the Year.
He has won the past two Country Championship qualifiers at Wagga where his record reads four wins and three placings from seven starts.
Blesk and Mr Gee bring new form into the region for their current trainers.
Mr Gee will be having his first start for Tim Donnelly after doing the majority of his racing in Sydney with the John O'Shea stable.
Mr Gee is raced by Neil Werrett of Black Caviar fame and is the winner of five races.
