The Daily Advertiser

Weeding looks to back up prelude win with Tullys Gold in Ted Ryder Cup

By Graeme White
December 22 2022 - 11:30am
Ted Ryder Cup Prelude winner Tully's Gold is looking to complete the double on Friday. Picture by Madeline Begley

Tullys Gold - an all the way winner of the Ted Ryder Cup Prelude - is capable and ready to complete the double at Wagga on Friday, according to trainer Craig Weeding.

