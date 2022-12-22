Some unfinished business with the Griffith Blacks has seen Chris McGregor commit to a third season in the role.
However this time around he will be joined by Tino Kaue in a co-coaching set up for the 2023 season.
The Blacks came within touching distance of ending their long wait for a first grade premiership last season before they fell to Wagga City in the decider.
Now the coaching staff are looking to make 2023 the year of the Blacks.
"Have one more year, and try to get that one step further," McGregor said.
"It is great to get that opportunity and finish what Tino and I started this a couple of years ago."
Fortune didn't favour the Blacks side in the finals series last year in terms of injuries to key players in both the preliminary and grand finals, and McGregor is hoping that lady luck would be on their side should they reach the decider once more.
"That would be a major thing, it would certainly be nice to not lose players grand final day and the day before again," he said.
"We are looking to keep a similar sort of squad, and there are just the little things that we need to keep working towards.
"Hopefully, a bit of luck goes our way, and we will be right up there again next year."
While saying the club would look to continue to blood juniors, which has brought them success in recent season, McGregor said the club would welcome anyone who is looking for a game.
"That is what we have built the club around, being inclusive so anyone who is looking for a game should come along," he said.
"We will kick off early January, and we have some things planned around that."
The 2023 first-grade competition will feature a new opposition, with Deniliquin throwing their hat into the ring, which was welcomed by McGregor,
"It is great to see them come back. It is a big step from where they have come from," he said.
"I was a bit surprised that they are coming straight back into first grade, but it is a great thing for the competition.
"Especially since it makes it a more balanced competition with fewer byes."
In the other grades, Lama Lolotonga will return for his third season in charge of the women's side, while Ngara Timoti will take charge of thirds.
