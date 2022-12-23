The Daily Advertiser

Riverina tennis export Sam Groth gives first speech in Victorian parliament after becoming Liberal MP

Anthony Bunn
Anthony Bunn
December 23 2022 - 2:00pm
New MP Sam Groth with former federal government treasurer Josh Frydenberg. The former tennis player thanked the Liberal Party member for his guidance as part of his inaugural speech to parliament. Picture from Facebook.

FORMER tennis player Sam Groth has reflected on his journey from knocking around Corowa's John Foord Oval as a boy to representing "a global tourist destination" in Victoria's parliament.

