Come April winter sport was settled into their new seasons, with Australian rules top of mind for readers.
AFL Riverina stepped down to concerns raised in March by Farrer league clubs and there was local player movement in the AFLW. Over in league land, Junee rallied the troops, but it just wasn't enough to get them over the line.
There's nothing more exciting than a tight end to a game, and April saw the tightest result you can get.
A 29-point deficit couldn't keep Marrar down against East Wagga-Kooringal, with an after-the-siren goal from new recruit Reid Gordon delivering the Bombers the draw.
In a lifetime of football coach Shane Lenon had never had a draw, but on technicality it was enough to maintain Marrars 30-game unbeaten streak at Langtry Oval.
Meanwhile, a kick on the siren from Barellan Two Blues' James McCabe handed them a five point win over The Rock-Yerong Creek.
It was the perfect end for the new father, who had only decided to play late Friday night after being discharged from the hospital following the arrival of their daughter.
After forfeiting the first two games of the season, Junee were officially removed from Group Nine's first grade competition.
A Group Nine board meeting finalised the decision to remove the Diesels from the competition.
In a statement released by the board, they called it a "difficult decision".
The suspension of the club from the competition was in accordance with NSW Rugby League policy regarding forfeits where any team/club that has forfeited twice in succession or three times in total may face elimination from the respective competition.
Local AFLW ruck Ally Morphett announced her move from Greater Western Sydney Giants to new expansion club Sydney Swans, as the AFLW competition reached 18 teams.
An East Wagga-Kooringal junior, Morphett grew up supporting the Swans and said it was an amazing opportunity to join the expansion club.
Morphett was one of three GWS players who made the move to their cross-town rivals ahead of the seventh AFLW season.
With debate continuing in relation to proposed league changes in the 2023 season, clubs had a win when AFL Riverina agreed to uphold existing league identities.
There had been concern that league identities would be lost if they were to be renamed.
AFL Riverina chair Michael Irons said the league hadn't lost club confidence, but were showing their willingness to listen to and act on feedback received.
Following the retirement of Wagga captain Zac Graham, hooker was up for grabs and it was Bowie Foster who would fill the role.
Taking on the new position, Foster said he was excited for the additional on-field responsibility.
Incoming coach James Smart had been impressed with Foster's pre-season with the squad and hoped he would translate his development into the beginning of the 2022 season.
Smart himself had indicated a change in position for the year, however decided to start the season in halfback, saying it felt like the best position for him within the side.
A 30 home-game winning streak from Marrar was abruptly ended by The Rock-Yerong Creek in the ANZAC Day challenge.
A strong Magpies outfit squandered Marrar's hopes and easily out played the Bombers.
An early surge in the last quarter resulted in two Bombers goals in as many minutes, but thanks to a strong fight back from Magpies, they were never able to get ahead.
Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes full-forward Trent Castles tore his calf within the first two minutes of Goannas game against Wagga Tigers.
The poor luck didn't end there, with injuries stacking up throughout the game to the point MCUE finished without a bench.
Riley Green (knee) and Dom Bunyan (shoulder) added to the Goannas injuries woes, but Tigers weren't saved from the bad luck either.
Tigers coach Murray Stephenson succumbed to a hamstring injury in the second half, with Fraser Yates injuring his ankle also.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
