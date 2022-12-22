The Daily Advertiser
Police

Calls for clues to missing man William Swiggs's movements prior to tragic discovery in floodwater at Barmedman

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
Updated December 22 2022 - 6:00pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A body found in floodwaters near Barmedman this week is believed to be that of missing Queensland man, 89-year-old William Swiggs. Picture by NSW Police

The search for a man reported missing almost two months ago has ended with the tragic discovery of a body inside a flooded vehicle on a rural Riverina road.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daisy Huntly

Daisy Huntly

Digital specialist

You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.