Threats made to stab police in man's 'vexatious' Triple Zero calls

A Henty man who had only just been questioned over a domestic violence dispute phoned triple zero with a threat to stab police, a court heard on Tuesday.
Jesse Joseph Wolfe told the emergency operator on the line that "if yous (sic) come to my place I'll stab" every officer who arrived at the Ivor Street house.
"If police attend I will drive at police with my motorcycle."
Unlike the incident on the night of December 15, Wolfe was subdued when he appeared before Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin.
The unemployed 41-year-old made a brief appearance to plead guilty to charges of intimidate police and make a vexatious call to an emergency service number.
Ms McLaughlin told defence lawyer Jaimee Simonsen that her client's charges were "serious matters".
Police were called to the address about 8.30pm after they received reports of an argument between Wolfe and his partner.
They made brief inquiries then left to deal with another incident, with the intention of further investigating a complaint made about Wolfe.
But soon afterwards they were called back to the Ivor Street address over a triple zero call. Wolfe was not finished, continuing to make vexatious calls.
Wolfe again said police "might just be stabbed" and that they needed to attend a service station in town.
"Call police," Wolfe said in closing, to the emergency call operator.
Police arrived back at the house about 10.30pm, quickly finding Wolfe and placing him under arrest.
"It was just a joke. I called them (triple zero) before you left the house. I told the lady 'sorry, I shouldn't have called you, I was upset' and 'I was an idiot'."
Police said Wolfe's partner told them he had made the calls and said "I asked him not to do that".
Wolfe continued to be "belligerent and argumentative" with police at the scene.
Once inside the police vehicle cage a "belligerent and argumentative" Wolfe deliberately banged his head, causing a laceration.
The case was adjourned to February 16.
