Have Your Say

Letters to the editor, The Daily Advertiser, December 24

December 24 2022 - 5:30am
Letters: Thank God for the generosity of Aussies

As yet another challenging year draws to a close, I find myself again asking: how can we, at The Salvos, express our immense gratitude to the Australian community for their generosity, kindness and support this year? How can I put into words what it means to us when Aussies show up year after year to help those doing it tough?

