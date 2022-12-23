Letters: Thank God for the generosity of Aussies

As yet another challenging year draws to a close, I find myself again asking: how can we, at The Salvos, express our immense gratitude to the Australian community for their generosity, kindness and support this year? How can I put into words what it means to us when Aussies show up year after year to help those doing it tough?
While I try to find the words, I think of families like Annie's. They were already living close to the poverty line when her employer cut her hours of work, tipping them over the edge.
Heading into Christmas, they were struggling to make ends meet. Agonising decisions like whether to put petrol in the car or food on the table; pay the electricity bill or buy medication plagued Annie every day. She began having panic attacks and harbouring guilt about not being able to give her children everything they want and deserve. As you can imagine, celebrating Christmas felt impossible.
But thanks to the Aussie community spirit, Annie has hope. "The Salvos helped us with bills and gave us vouchers so we could buy Christmas food and presents for the kids. It meant we could actually celebrate Christmas. I'm forever grateful, I really am," Annie said.
As a Salvation Army officer, delivering services to people like Annie, there aren't enough words to express our deepest gratitude to a very generous Australian community - all we can do is say thank you.
Thank you for donating, volunteering and packing hampers so we could distribute 64,000 food parcels and vouchers, and around 300,000 gifts and toys to families. Thank you for helping us provide 1.5 million meals, 887,500 crisis beds and 2000-plus services nationally throughout the year. Thank you for helping us keep Christmas alive for Aussies struggling to make ends meet, for helping us leave no one in need.
To each and every one of you who supported us throughout 2022, we thank you.
We've said it before, but it remains true: we couldn't do what we do without you.
People say, "thank God for the Salvos". We say thank God for you. May you and your loved ones cherish this time of year and know that whatever the new year brings, the Salvos will walk alongside those in need and be there when you need us most.
If you would like to donate to The Salvation Army's Christmas Appeal, or if you need support, please visit salvationarmy.org.au or call 13 SALVOS (13 72 58).
Congratulations to Jenna Price and the Daily Advertiser for being, to my knowledge, first to tweak the sad deaths of two young police officers into fodder for political grubbiness ("Where's the web safety for adults?", Daily Advertiser, 16/12).
Following the adage of never letting tragedy, grief or good taste get in the way of hurling political bile at the earliest opportunity, your columnist has raised your masthead out of the sewer-grate and waved it proudly in the name of world-class gutter journalism.
