Letters: There's an elephant in the room on so-called 'fossil fuels'

Thomas Mills ("More subsidy questions than answers", DA, December 15) confuses quantity with proportion.
He posits that (annual) subsidies of $3.6 billion are given to the "fossil fuel industry" and only $2.4 to "renewables" industries. Therefore, he concludes, renewables are cheaper on the public purse.
That, however, only measures gross expenditure. Since the so-called "fossil fuel" industry is much larger, proportionate expenditure swings the other way.
As a simple example, subsidising a bakery, to the tune of $100, to cook one pie per day might sound $400 cheaper than giving a $500 subsidy to another that produces 10 pies per day.
However, proportionately, the second bakery is subsidised less - by 50 per cent - than the first (because its output is 10 times greater).
Even that ignores the elephant in the room: subsidies to our "fossil fuel industry" is money that stays largely in Australia with Australian workers and families, rather than being spent on importing millions of solar panels from Chinese government-run factories. It also ignores that "fossil fuels" aren't really made from fossils - fossils are rocks; it's just another emotive term conjured by the hard left. We might thus call huge solar arrays destroying pasture-land "anti-farm fuels".
After all, we should know by now that the next item on the Green proscription agenda will be the eating of meat; so, who will need graziers?
In these days of decarbonisation, the words "net zero greenhouse emissions by 2050" are used frequently.
I have always assumed that the words net zero, in relation to greenhouse gas emissions, imply an ultimately drastic cut in greenhouse emissions with a reasonable dose of offsets often added into the mix.
I find the current attitude and actions of many Australian corporations, who are emitting huge amounts of greenhouse gasses into the atmosphere by burning fossil fuels to create energy, contrast in a very obvious way in relation to reaching net zero emissions by 2050.
Some fossil-burning corporations, in fact, seem to be expanding operations.
Signs emanating from these corporations, concerning a reduction in fossil burning operations, with 2050 in mind, seem to be not at all evident.
The release of greenhouse emissions into the atmosphere, resulting from the burning of fossil fuels, is a prime cause of human-induced climate change.
The unfortunate fact is that, without the cooperation of all fossil-burning corporations, a net zero result by 2050 of greenhouse emissions may not be possible in Australia.
