Letters: There's an elephant in the room on so-called 'fossil fuels'

Even that ignores the elephant in the room: subsidies to our "fossil fuel industry" is money that stays largely in Australia with Australian workers and families, rather than being spent on importing millions of solar panels from Chinese government-run factories. It also ignores that "fossil fuels" aren't really made from fossils - fossils are rocks; it's just another emotive term conjured by the hard left. We might thus call huge solar arrays destroying pasture-land "anti-farm fuels".

