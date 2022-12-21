The Daily Advertiser

Wagga contingent line up for ACT at softball nationals

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
December 21 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga softball players Sophie Gooden, Alex Maiden, and Taya Richards will play for ACT in the under 18 national championships in Western Australia next month.

Wagga will be represented by three athletes in Perth next month as they gear up to play for the ACT in the under 18s national softball championships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.