Wagga will be represented by three athletes in Perth next month as they gear up to play for the ACT in the under 18s national softball championships.
Taya Richards, Sophie Gooden, and Alex Maiden were all selected for the side after putting on impressive performances all year.
Richards and Gooden have been playing together in Canberra for the Hurricanes this season, and said they were honoured to be selected in the ACT side.
"It's very exciting to be chosen in an ACT team, it's quite hard to be selected, especially for nationals, there's a lot of people wanting to get into the teams and even getting picked up going to other teams is really hard, so it's such an honour to be chosen," Gooden said.
Richards said she believes ACT has a strong side heading to Perth and that they will be able to hold their own against competition favourites NSW and Queensland.
"We're a bit from everywhere, but I know everybody and I think we've all got the same ability as one another, so I think we'll be quite strong," Richards said.
"We've got a good chance of getting up into the higher spots."
This is the first time the duo have played for ACT and they're looking forward to taking the field in Western Australia.
Joining them will be Alex Maiden, but while Gooden and Richards head interstate from Wagga, Maiden will join the side hot off playing in the opens national championships in Adelaide.
The 16-year-old has been selected for the ACT under 18, under 23, and opens sides, and hopes to attend college in the US to pursue softball.
For now though, her sights are set firmly on the upcoming national tournaments.
"It's really exciting because there might be Aussie selection," Maiden said.
"I've been doing a lot of travel back and forth from Canberra for it, and I've been doing a lot of training with the older age groups to help me, and just training at home a lot."
Maiden started playing softball to follow in the footsteps of her mum and older brother. "I wanted to be a lot like Todd when I was younger," Maiden said.
Like Maiden, Gooden and Richards have been playing softball for most of their lives, with the trio all making their way through various state and national tournament selections.
In what's gearing up to be a very hot tournament in WA, Richards said the heat is one of the last things on their minds when they head onto the diamond.
"It can change the way you think if it's an extremely hot day, but I think you kind of get used to it playing softball, mostly your head goes to the nerves," she said.
Wagga's Montana Kearnes was also selected for the NSW open side. Meanwhile Austin Gooden, Luke Anderson, Jayden McDonald, Todd Maiden, and Troy Piercy will represent Wagga for ACT and NSW teams in the boy's and men's national championships.
The 2023 under 18 national championships will run from January 7 to 11 at the Mirrabooka International Softball Stadium, Western Australia.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
