St Johns Wagga is inviting residents to its first ever Festival of Christmas Trees

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
December 21 2022 - 6:00pm
St John's Festival of Christmas Trees organisers Craig and Sharon Rogers put on the final touches ahead of the opening. Picture by Les Smith

Residents are in for a treat with a stunning display of lights set up for the next three days at Wagga's Anglican Church for the city's very first Festival of Christmas Trees.

