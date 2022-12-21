Residents are in for a treat with a stunning display of lights set up for the next three days at Wagga's Anglican Church for the city's very first Festival of Christmas Trees.
Event coordinator Sharon Rogers decided to adopt the United Kingdom tradition and bring it to Wagga in a bid to give the city a bit of a 'much needed' boost for the festive season.
With the help of local businesses, including Danny Woods Funeral Care which made a big donation, more than 15 trees have been decorated and draped in fairy lights for the public to view.
"We had the idea in July to the event and we've been working on it since then," Mrs Rogers said.
"I follow quite a few of the UK church sites and I see how well they connect with their community and one of the ways in which they do that is through their annual Christmas Tree Festival."
With two years of COVID-19 restricting Christmas celebrations, Mrs Rogers thought it would be a good way to bring the community together.
"We're just trying to build that sense of community," she said.
A simple concept, residents will be able to go into the church and view the trees and ultimately feel inspired and joyous.
A memory tree will also be among the trees on display, with residents able to get a salt angel to put onto the tree in honour of those they are missing.
"It might not be someone that you have lost, but perhaps someone overseas who you can't get to this Christmas,' Mrs Rogers said.
"You can pop their name on the angel and pop it onto the tree and it is just a way of acknowledging them."
St Johns Church, located on Church Street, will be open to the public for residents to view the trees from 5pm to 9pm every day right up until Christmas day.
Residents are asked to bring a gold coin donation upon entry which will go to St Johns Church's heritage restoration project.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime.
