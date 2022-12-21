Some of Wagga's key support services will be open over the Christmas and New Year period to help those who might be struggling.
Wagga's Safe Haven has even extended it's opening hours to be there for people who are in suicidal distress.
Normally open from 2pm to 9pm Friday to Sunday, Safe Haven peer worker Jesse Warran-Rigby said the service will also open on Monday and Tuesday after Christmas day, as well as Monday, January 2.
"People may feel obligated to spend time with families, there's the financial burdens that come with Christmas, and also issues around substance use," he said.
"Usually, services are closed and people's only avenue to seek help is through the emergency department. So people can present here in distress and speak to someone with lived experience."
In 2019, Mr Warran-Rigby himself was admitted to the acute ward at Wagga Base Hospital after suffering a breakdown. He said speaking to someone who has been through something similar is "really powerful".
"It's really empowering to be able to talk to someone that's walked in similar shoes to you," he said.
"It's not easy and it's a journey, but it is possible [to recover], so talking to someone that's been through similar things is really, really, powerful."
The centre also has a number of emotional regulation and self care tools including a massage chair, colouring books, and puzzles.
"People can come and regulate their own emotions, get to a baseline," Mr Warran-Rigby said.
"Then, if they feel like talking, making a safety plan, or a plan moving forwards, they can do that, but really, it's a non-clinical environment so people can come talk."
Wagga Womens Health Centre is also keeping their counselling books and doors open over the festive season.
Acting centre director Nic McHenry said the centre would only be closed on public holidays in order for people to access help or collect supplies.
"We have all those family expectations and pressures, and if you've got issues with self-esteem or confidence it also brings up previous traumas," she said.
"Let alone the fact that statistically, violence rates just go through the roof."
Ms McHenry said the centre had also been working closely with other services in Wagga to best coordinate emergency responses to those in need.
The Wagga Women's Health Centre is open from 8.30am to 5pm Monday to Friday. Over the Christmas period, it will be closed on public holidays.
Wagga Safe Haven is located at 7 Yathong Street, Wagga. No referral is needed.
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
