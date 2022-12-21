South Wagga Football Club have locked in their men's coaching contingent for the 2023 season.
Andy Heller will return as head coach for the first grade, assisted by Kieren Sargeant, while Scott Elphick has signed on as player development and reserves coach.
The trio plan to collaborate to bring the club newfound success, after making their first finals appearance this year.
A key focus will be player development and consistency within the playing group. Last season the side struggled to maintain the same starting 11, with injury and player unavailability making the team somewhat unpredictable.
"Sarg came in last season to help me out and now Scott has come in this season to add to the team," Heller said.
"When you're coaching lots of grown men, it's somewhat challenging so you need a few hands on deck, you need different personality types as well."
Heller said having a coaching team has been beneficial to the playing group, as it's allowed players to better receive coaching and messages in ways that suit them.
Elphick is excited to be joining the team, and bring a back to basics focus to the playing squad.
"I'm here for development, to say you're ready for the first division. For that, we've need to be getting back to basics, using both feet," Elphick said.
After having a break from soccer, Elphick is excited to get back into the game without the pressure of being head coach.
Heller said the club has been developing well over the past four seasons since he joined, and he's hopeful to continue to see on-field growth.
"It's adding a little bit on every season, so I bring somebody like Scott to be able to do that second stage or work with Sarg to get to that next stage," Heller said.
"Now that the team understands the game plan and the playing style that I like, now we can start to add in a little bit more complexity."
Coach-ability is high on the trios priority list, saying that players being open to change and learning is an important part of team sports. They hope that among them they will be able to find how each player best learns.
"There's no right or wrong, it's a journey sport is taking you through," Sargent said.
"If you can understand what we're saying to you, and if you don't, ask it in a different way, and we'll work on how we're trying to get it across."
Feeling unlucky with how their 2022 season ended, Heller said that he believes the side has much more to offer if they can hold onto consistent numbers.
"The frustrating thing for us all was that we knew the week after (the elimination final) most of our team would be back, but much credit to Leeton, by far they were the better team on the day," Heller said.
"We want to win. I think last year we definitely underachieved a bit, but we've continued to step up."
South Wagga will begin their preseason in mid-January, with the trio hoping to retain their contingent of loyal players.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
