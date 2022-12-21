The Wagga Liberal branch has officially confirmed they will run a candidate in the seat of Wagga at the NSW election next year.
Wagga Liberal general branch president Rob Sinclair on Monday confirmed pre-selection nomination had opened.
"We've been pushing for this for months," he said.
"Nominations close [Wednesday] so we're hoping we get some good candidates."
The Nationals party announced their candidate for the seat, former Snowy Valleys councillor Andrianna Benjamin on Saturday, December 17.
Duty MLC for Wagga Wes Fang said Liberal party's decision to run would be to the detriment of the coalition.
"It'll take away from the Liberal's ability to defend metropolitan seats that are under threat," he said.
"In running, they are potentially going to cost us the opportunity to govern."
Mr Sinclair said the branch was not concerned about splitting coalition preference votes.
"I suppose you could say it would be lovely if the consersvative vote wasnt split, but that's just the way politics work," he said.
"We'll just take it as it comes."
The incumbent member for Wagga Dr Joe McGirr will also contest the seat, and Ray Goodlass has been announced as the electorate's Greens party candidate.
Mr Sinclair said they hope to announce the Liberal candidate before the end of the year.
The NSW election is set to take place on March 25.
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
