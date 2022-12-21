The Wagga Swim Club has cleaned up at the NSW Senior State Age Championships held in Sydney recently with five athletes bringing home a combined 23 medals from the event.
Jamie Mooney continued with his strong season finishing with four gold medals in the boys 18 200m individual medley, 200m, 100m and 50m freestyle.
He also took home silver in the 50m and 100m backstroke and bronze in the boys 18 & over 400m individual medley.
Harry Keane had a fantastic campaign taking home seven medals after finishing second in the boys 15-16 200m freestyle, 12 & over 100m freestyle, 12 & over 100m butterfly, 15-16 50m butterfly and 15-16 100m and 50m backstroke while he also finished third in the 15-16 50m freestyle.
Ashley Van Rijswijk took home four medals after taking out the girls 17 & over 100m and 50m breaststroke while also finishing third in the 12 & over 100m butterfly and 17 & over 50m butterfly.
Abbie Donelan took home three medals after finishing first in the girls 12-13 200m backstroke, second in the 100m backstroke and third in the 400m individual medley.
Chloe Donelan also took home two bronze medals after finishing third in the girls 16 400m individual medley and 200m backstroke.
In total 18 members headed to the championships with the some strong performances also put in by Jacob Ambrose, Georgie Donelan, Baylee Edwards and Kade Knight.
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.