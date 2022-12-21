The Daily Advertiser

Wagga Swim Club has performed strongly at the NSW Senior Stage Age Championships taking home 23 medals from the event

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated December 21 2022 - 5:47pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Abbie Donelan was one of the Wagga Swim Club members that performed strongly with her winning gold in the 200m backstroke. Picture from Wagga Swim Club

The Wagga Swim Club has cleaned up at the NSW Senior State Age Championships held in Sydney recently with five athletes bringing home a combined 23 medals from the event.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.