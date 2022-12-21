The Daily Advertiser

League best and fairest supports A grade payment

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated December 21 2022 - 6:33pm, first published 5:00pm
Riverina league A grade best and fairest Jess Allen supports A grade player payments across the board after spearheading the movement at Wagga Tigers this year. Picture by Madeline Begley

Riverina League A grade best and fairest winner Jess Allen said she supports clubs making moves to pay their A grade players after spearheading the move at Wagga Tigers.

