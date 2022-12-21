Riverina League A grade best and fairest winner Jess Allen said she supports clubs making moves to pay their A grade players after spearheading the move at Wagga Tigers.
The 2022 Wagga Tigers vice-captain said the club had made the move to pay their A graders for the first time this year, although it had not been announced publicly.
"Our A grade got paid each game this year," Allen said.
"I was one of the main drivers behind this, obviously being on our committee, I knew our footballers were getting paid. Club equality is something that we're really trying to push for at Tigers, so if our first grade footballers are being paid then our A grade netballers should be as well."
Allen said it was an exciting change for players to know they were being treated equally by the club.
Netballers put as much time into the club as their footballing counterparts, and Allen believes it is just they receive the same incentives or rewards.
"The main driving point behind it was just that we wanted our first grade footballers and our A grade netballers to be treated the same," Allen said.
While it took a little to get the ball rolling, she said once it was out in the open there was full support from the club.
Allen believes that the stigma around paying netballers to play at the highest level needs to be shifted and that open conversation about payments is a positive step.
"I think it's something that people don't necessarily think shouldn't be happening, but people aren't used to it happening yet," she said.
"We were never worried about what people thought about it, or trying to keep it quiet, but I think it's something that should be spoken about more.
"The more clubs that do it, the more normal it becomes, so the more reward our netballers are getting."
With a season of payments now under their belt, Allen said there is an expectation moving forward that the side will continue to gain from playing at the club. These payments were not a once off deal.
Allen said that paying their players in the 2022 season didn't persuade players to join the club, but rewarded those already there and putting in the effort.
"We weren't using it to persuade people, it was just an extra bonus so we were still really thankful to the people that wanted to be there any way, regardless of being paid," she said.
"I think it does have the potential to persuade players, more so those coming from other leagues or new players but I've found at the moment it's more a reward for the girls already there."
Allen said the more clubs that get on board with financial support for their netballers, the greater chance there is for clubs to use it as a goal or incentive to attract new players.
She also believes payments could help boost the professionalism of the league in the long term.
"I think eventually you'd be able to use it as more of a draw point. For the first couple of years, I think our league is already strong as it is," she said.
Wagga Tigers A grade made it through to the 2022 Riverina League grand final but went down to the undefeated Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes.
Collingullie-Glenfield Park was the first AFL Riverina club to publicly announce they will reimburse their A grade players.
AFL Riverina has said their priority does not sit at player payment options for netballers and that they remain focused on junior and umpire development.
A grade player payment is currently at the discretion of individual clubs, with no by-laws preventing clubs from engaging in the practice.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
