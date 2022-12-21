For the past month, a chaotic pile of trinkets and toys in the Wagga Police Station has been growing bigger and bigger, as officers gathered a huge collection of presents for local children.
After nearly 200 donations were made, the officers undertook a "mammoth wrapping effort" this week before gifting the presents to young migrant children at the Multicultural Council of Wagga.
Inspector Jill Gibson said it was great to see the Riverina Police District rally together for the toy drive and an even better feeling seeing children finally opening up their gifts.
"Everyday you came in and [the pile of toys] just grew and grew. It's just been wonderful to see what we can achieve through the community and through your workmates to just promote being merry and giving at Christmas time," Inspector Gibson said.
"Interactions with police a lot of the time, because of the role we do, can be stressful ... so seeing the kids faces opening it up and the presents coming from us ... will just show that we're here to be supportive in the community as well as our other core functions."
The eye-watering pile of presents included everything from a remote-controlled tyrannosaurus rex to Barbie dolls, LEGO sets and puzzles.
"It's all about interaction with other kids and your family so there's a few board games in there as well," Inspector Gibson said.
Almost 100 of the presents were donated to families at the Multicultural Council, while another 70 were given to children at local domestic violence services.
Multicultural Council chief executive officer Belinda Crain said the young children were ecstatic to receive the presents.
"We've got so many families and new families that are not well off and to be able to give those children a present has just been fantastic," Ms Crain said.
"We've got a couple of new families here that actually have not had a Christmas in Australia before so I think it's nice for them to know they're welcomed and the community actually cares for them."
Ms Crain said it was good for the young children to see that the police officers are not all scary.
"With the kids, being able to come up to [the police officers] and speak to them as normal people and actually know these people are here to help is really important," she said.
The reason behind the Wednesday morning event was kept a secret for some of the young migrant children, with the fact they were receiving gifts only revealed as they arrived.
"I just said you have to come to my office because I'm having a surprise and they were so excited when they came in and saw this," Ms Crain said.
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga.
