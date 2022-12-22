The Daily Advertiser

Leeton-Whitton coach Tom Groves is confident that his side will take steps forward next season after an impressive start to their pre-season

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
December 22 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Crows coach Tom Groves has been pleased with the opening few weeks of pre-season training as his side looks to take steps forward after a disappointing 2022. Picture by Liam Warren

With a month of pre-season training now under their belts, Leeton-Whitton coach Tom Groves is confident that the Crows will take steps forward in 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.