With a month of pre-season training now under their belts, Leeton-Whitton coach Tom Groves is confident that the Crows will take steps forward in 2023.
Season 2022 saw the Crows enter a rebuilding phase as they looked to work on the development of their young side with them eventually finishing last while also failing to record a victory.
Leeton were the first Riverina League side to hit the track ahead of next season with Groves pleased with the performance of the group so far.
"It's really positive coming out of the first four weeks," Groves said.
"The boys look fit and they are training well skills wise and it's a really positive start for the boys.
"Young Gus Crelley is training and running really well and he's leading from the front as is Tom Meline.
"Young Jhi Grundy has also been training well and there is definitely a few of the young fellas coming through and some of the old fellas that have trained really well."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Groves has also been impressed with new recruits Kabe Stockton and Chase Neutze while also pleased to add Tyla Rose to the Crows with him coming across from Hume League club CHDBU.
Rose is living and working in Leeton with Groves happy to have the former Narrandera junior at the Crows in 2023.
"It's good to get young Tyla on board," he said.
"He's a good young player coming through, so he will be very handy for us going forward."
While a number of their RFL rivals have been quite busy in their recruitment ahead of 2023 trying to chase a finals berth, Groves was simply hoping for the side to make improvements on last season.
"Hopefully we are on the improve as we had a young side this year," he said.
"But going forward our retention looks good and all of the boys are young, enthusiastic and looking to improve.
"Especially after the experience of this year, so it's onwards and upwards for us."
The Crows will now enter a break over Christmas before returning to the track on January 17.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.