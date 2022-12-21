Letters: Wagga's amazing support of gene research institute

I am writing on behalf of the Wagga committee of the Children's Medical Research Institute, located at Westmead Hospital.
These skilled and dedicated scientists spend their days curing childhood illness, genetic disease and genetic disorders. You may recognise Jeans for Genes as an Australia-wide charity.
In October, the Wagga committee held their annual Christmas Fair to raise funds for the institute.
I am happy to report we were able to donate $63,000 to the institute as profit raised from the fair.
I would like to thank the hard-working committee, devoted stall holders and our supportive patrons.
Special thanks to our amazing and unwavering sponsors Holbrook Farm Eggs, Riverina Fresh, Murrumbidgee Turf Club, Khans Signs, Jaegers Party Hire, Southern Cross Ten and Genesis Catering.
Merry Christmas to all our supporters.
Being the realist that I am, I too believe in a number of old sayings.
The Abraham Lincoln quote (Letters, December 19), in my view, needs a little adjusting.
As premier of Victoria, Daniel Andrews has clearly proven that it is possible to fool all of the people all of the time.
The result of the last election in Victoria proves just that.
The gullible people of Victoria re-elected him for another four years.
One of my critics from a previous letter (Letters, December 13) said: "Let's move on and get on with our lives. No dwelling on the past will fix it."
This, apparently, is known as "democracy in action".
READ MORE LETTERS:
Unfortunately, history has a tendency to repeat itself.
Whether Mr Andrews personally issued the orders for Victorian police to control anti-lockdown protesters is, in my book, irrelevant.
The buck always stops with the premier. And I almost forgot that he tried to sell out his state to China with the Belt and Road deal.
It is also apparent that Victorians had a belief in the Andrews government and felt that things could only get better.
And that is, apparently, the feel-good attitude adopted by Victorians?
All those nasties that were inflicted upon the people by Mr Andrews are all forgiven and forgotten.
By further endorsing his leadership, despite his lame-duck competency, they still entrust him with their future. Good luck on that one.
Giving him another term despite his failures makes a mockery out of another old saying "once bitten, twice shy".
If Victorians want to play Russian Roulette with their future, then that's their decision and their democratic right to do so. Right?
