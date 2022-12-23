The tight-knit community in North Wagga has rallied against a plan to build a large industrial shed on the outskirts of their suburb, claiming the development is in stark contrast with the surrounding area.
But the developer says residents' fears are overstated and the overgrown field is a "natural fit" for the neat, commercial building.
Nearly 200 people have signed a petition opposing the $1 million Marah Street development, which involves the construction of a shed split into seven depots, designed to be leased to tradies.
North Wagga resident Phoebe Pinnock says many families who live in the suburb are incredibly proud of it's rich history as a quiet, residential area and would hate to see that disturbed.
She said children often play in the streets and their lives could be put at risk if there is a sudden increase in traffic.
"North Wagga has this beautiful combination of old-fashioned houses with well-established trees ... so to just shove industrial sheds in the middle of that seems abhorrent," Ms Pinnock said.
"Trucks driving in through quiet tree-lined streets - that's definitely not something the neighbours want in the area."
North Wagga has been plagued with flooding issues for decades, but Ms Pinnock says there is a feeling among residents the area could finally begin to grow once progress begins on a new levee.
She said heading in the direction of industrial is "definitely not what residents have in mind for the suburb".
The site of the proposed development is flanked by a similar industrial-style building and empty, disused plots.
Another resident, who asked not to be named, said he feared parts of North Wagga could be turned into a "pseudo-industrial zone" if these developments continue to be approved.
"It seems developers are seeing North Wagga as a cheaper option ... than buying an equivalent block of land and doing a development in Bomen," he said.
"Previously [this lot] was a delightful little horse paddock that was really well maintained ... this is just going to be one big ugly shed."
Local developer Gordon Murray is behind the proposal for the shed and said he was perplexed by the opposition to what he considered to be a "no brainer".
The erection of brand new dwellings in North Wagga is currently not permitted by Wagga City Council due to the flood risk, which Mr Murray said has resulted in some parts of the suburb becoming disused and overgrown.
"That decision ... has resulted in quite a significant number of vacant blocks which people either cannot or do not care for, it results in overgrown blocks, noxious weeds and fire danger," Mr Murray said.
"My position is wouldn't it be far better to have neat commercial buildings than untidy blocks."
The developer said that while one end of Marah Street does have residential housing, the lots to the sides of his proposed shed do not have any homes.
"I don't understand why people are up in arms about it because they should be welcoming investment in their village, provided it's of a high standard and provided it's done properly," Mr Murray said.
"I really don't understand their concerns but I'm happy to discuss any of their concerns with them."
Mr Murray said concerns that the development would bring trucks down the street were overstated as the depots would be geared towards being a base or storage for tradies.
"I think there would be very few trucks passing along that road because tradies usually have utes and trailers," he said.
Multiple residents in North Wagga have written directly to Wagga City Council opposing the development.
It is expected the application will now go before the city's councillors in early 2023.
