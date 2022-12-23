The Daily Advertiser

North Wagga residents rally against plan for industrial shed, depots

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
December 24 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Plans to build a $1 million shed, to be used as storage for tradies, on Marah Street has been met with firm opposition from North Wagga residents. Picture by Monty Jacka

The tight-knit community in North Wagga has rallied against a plan to build a large industrial shed on the outskirts of their suburb, claiming the development is in stark contrast with the surrounding area.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monty Jacka

Monty Jacka

Journalist

Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.