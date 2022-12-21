South Wagga's U16's Blue side has gone into the Christmas break in the best possible way after taking a seven-run victory against Lake Albert Gold.
Winning the toss and electing to bat South Wagga finished their 25 overs at 6-154 on the back of solid knocks from Riley Bradshaw (40no), Michael Paolucci-Ellis (31no) and Ewan Middleton (30no).
In response, Lake Albert got close but fell short of their target finishing at 9-147 with Middleton finishing with figures of 2-8 for South Wagga.
After nine rounds, South Wagga sit third on the ladder with six wins and three losses with coach Paul Flanigan pretty happy with how the first half of the season has gone.
"It hasn't been too bad," Flanigan said.
"They are having a good time and a bit of fun, they are a good bunch of kids and are all mates from school."
The under 16's competition is pretty competitive this year with Flanigan saying it has been good fun hitting the field on a Friday evening.
"There is a couple of good sides in the comp," he said.
"The Wagga City side is pretty good and I think one of the RSL sides doesn't go too bad either."
Lake Albert Maroon head into the Christmas break on top of the under 16's ladder with them only losing one game so far this season.
Their latest win came against St Michaels by seven-wickets with them reaching the required total of 3-124 in just 17 overs after some impressive batting from Lincoln Lauder (32no) and Jack Rudd (30no) while Baxter Parker finished with figures of 2-1.
Wagga City head into the break in second with them grabbing an important victory against Wagga RSL Orange on Friday night by six wickets.
The Cats reached the required total in 22 overs with them being lead from the front by Harrison Angel (30no) and Harrison Conroy (22) with Conroy also finishing with figures of 2-12 off his three overs.
In the final match from the under 16's it was Wagga RSL Black who defeated South Wagga White by 58-runs.
In under 14's, Wagga City (2-120) defeated Wagga RSL (118) while Lake Albert Gold (3-122) took the bragging rights against Lake Albert Maroon (6-118).
South Wagga pulled off the upset of the round after taking a two-wicket victory against St Michaels following an excellent performance with the bat from Harrison Glanvill (43no).
Under 13's saw St Michaels Red get their first win of the season after defeated Kooringal by three-wickets with Ryder Spencer (43no) starring with the bat for St Michaels in their run chase.
In under 12's, St Michaels (8-60) went down to Wagga RSL (1-61) while Kooringal Blue (4-109) defeated Kooringal Gold (8-108).
