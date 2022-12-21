The Daily Advertiser

South Wagga's U16's Blue side heads into the Christmas break in style after recording a seven-run win against Lake Albert Gold

December 21 2022
South Wagga's Riley Bradshaw watches the ball closely during his side's clash against Lake Albert. Bradshaw would finish the innings unbeaten on 40. Pictures by Les Smith

South Wagga's U16's Blue side has gone into the Christmas break in the best possible way after taking a seven-run victory against Lake Albert Gold.

