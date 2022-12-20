A body recovered from Riverina floodwaters on Tuesday is believed to be that of a man reported missing seven weeks ago.
William Swiggs, 89, was last known to be travelling from Gympie on October 31, headed for South Australia via Victoria.
Mr Swiggs was last seen in Temora on November 2, when he refuelled his vehicle in the morning at a Hoskins Street service station.
When he could not be contacted, officers attached to Riverina Police District were notified and commenced inquiries to locate him.
IN OTHER NEWS:
At about 2.30pm on Tuesday emergency services received reports a flooded vehicle had been sighted at Williams Crossing Road at Barmedman.
Officers attached to Murrumbidgee Police District, with assistance from NSW SES, retrieved the vehicle and located the body.
While the body is yet to be formally identified, it is believed to be that of Mr Swiggs.
Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the mans death continue and a report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.