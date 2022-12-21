Warmer weather on the way and the installation of an air compressor at Wagga Beach means the city's waterways will likely be jammed packed this Christmas period.
Wagga City Council installed the new air compressor ahead of the anticipated Christmas spike for residents to be able to inflate their bikes and flotation devices at the precinct.
The idea behind the installation of an air compressor at Wagga Beach was put forward by Councillor Dan Hayes.
"Getting inflatable devices down here if you want to have a river float, one of our favourite past times, they can be pretty difficult to fit in your cars," Cr Hayes said.
With residents eager to test out the new air compressor for themselves, Cr Hayes is reminding community members to prioritise safety when near the city's waterways above all else.
"Pool floats are not life saving devices and if anyone is unsure about if they should be in the river, then they shouldn't be in the river," he said.
"It's about using it responsibly."
Cr Hayes said all rivers can be dangerous and it is important residents respect them.
"If anyone is down at the river you have to respect the river, and use the air compressor responsibly," he said.
Royal Life Saving Society Australia CEO Justin Scarr said with warm and wet weather expected this summer as a result of La Nia, there will be an increased risk of drowning in rivers, lakes, dams and swimming pools.
"We want people to enjoy the water safely," Mr Scarr said.
Mr Scarr is encouraging parents to take their children to swimming lessons and to never leave them unattended near waterways this Christmas.
"Parents should also ensure children cannot accidentally access waterways or pools," he said.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
