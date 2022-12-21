The Daily Advertiser

Lake Albert, Wagga Beach likely to be busy this Christmas period

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
December 21 2022
Wagga City Council councillor Dan Hayes at the new air compressor and bike repair kit located at Wagga Beach. Picture by Madeline Begley

Warmer weather on the way and the installation of an air compressor at Wagga Beach means the city's waterways will likely be jammed packed this Christmas period.

