A man is dead after a horror single trail bike crash during a small group motorcycling trip north-east of Temora.
Emergency services responded to reports of a trail bike crash shortly after 12pm on Tuesday.
Police said a group of three trail bikes were travelling to the Weddin Mountains National Park, along Mary Gilmore Way, Bimbi, when one of the bikes crashed.
Officers attached to The Hume Police District established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
