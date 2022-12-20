The Daily Advertiser

Man dies after motorcycle crash on Mary Gilmore Way at Bimbi, north-east of Temora

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated December 21 2022 - 3:01pm, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A cyclist is dead after a trail bike crash on Mary Gilmore Way. Picture by Madeline Begley

A man is dead after a horror single trail bike crash during a small group motorcycling trip north-east of Temora.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.