The Daily Advertiser

Charles Sturt University's Dr Paul Weston encourages residents to get involved in Christmas Beetle Count project

Georgia Rossiter
By Georgia Rossiter
Updated December 21 2022 - 4:55pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CSU entomologist Paul Weston encourages residents to get involved in a citizen science project counting Christmas beetles. Picture by Madeline Begley

A Riverina entomologist is encouraging residents to join in on a citizen science project counting the nation's population of Christmas beetles.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Rossiter

Georgia Rossiter

Journalist

Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.