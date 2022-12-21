A Riverina entomologist is encouraging residents to join in on a citizen science project counting the nation's population of Christmas beetles.
Scientists and community members alike have noticed the decline of Christmas beetle sightings, which normally appear in abundance from December to January.
The University of Sydney, in partnership with nature identification app iNaturalist, want to find out how bad the decline in numbers really is, and if it affects all 35 species of beetle.
Charles Sturt University entomologist Dr Paul Weston said Wagga and the Riverina had also experienced the drop in over recent years.
"In the past they were super abundant, so you'd have tree branches bending with the weight of all these beetles," he said.
"Just judging by the number of specimens in our collection... they must have been pretty abundant."
Dr Weston said there may be a "number of factors in play" in the drop in numbers, including habitat loss.
"The adults feed on leaves, mostly on eucalyptus but the larvae feed on roots and vegetation in the soil," he said.
"Another really important factor is some of the droughts we've had in recent years - the adults can actually be trapped underground if the soil doesn't get moist. If it's rock hard, they're not especially good at digging out."
There are already more than 3000 Christmas beetle sightings recorded as part of the project, and scientists are hoping to collect enough data to find out more about where they have gone.
The project is being run by Univeristy of Sydney Associate Professor Tanya Latty in collaboration with invertebrates Australia.
Addressing a webinar about the project, she said you're more likely to find Christmas beetles near lights at night, or feeding or leaves.
"Often we will find Christmas beetles just bumbling around, they're not the best flyers and they can be a little clumsy," she said.
"Like moths and many other insects, they are attracted to light... and the other place they like to hang out is on gum trees."
To participate in the Christmas beetle count, download the iNaturalist app, and search 'Christmas Beetle Count'.
As part of the count, citizen scientists have been asked to take photos of any Christmas beetles from several angles to help identify what species it is.
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
