SUNRICE is on the hunt for a new chief executive after Rob Gordon announced his retirement plans.
Mr Gordon has been at the helm of the company for many years and has said he plans to retire as CEO in August 2023.
During his time in the top position, Mr Gordon has led the SunRice Group through a period of growth even during times of drought, COVID-19 and, more recently. flooding.
He will continue on in the role until the commencement of his successor.
"It has been a privilege to serve as the CEO of the SunRice Group and to work with an exceptionally skilled executive leadership team, whose commitment and efforts have helped position the SunRice Group as a global food group and one of Australia's leading branded food exporters.
"I am proud of what we have accomplished for our customers, shareholders, employees and the rice industry.
"It is the appropriate time now for a new CEO to be transitioned into the role and to lead the group into its next phase of growth and innovation.
"In the meantime, I am committed to the group and to ensuring my successor is set up for success to lead the SunRice into the next phase."
Mr Gordon's retirement plans were announced on Friday, December 16, the same day the company released its half-year financial results.
Reflected in the numbers was a group revenue $758 million, up 34 per cent on the prior corresponding period.
The financial results were driven by a range of factors, including the improved availability of rice in the Riverina, with the 2022 crop (at about 688,000 paddy tonnes) being more than 50 per cent larger than the 2021 crop.
"The SunRice Group delivered a strong financial performance in (the first half of the financial year), with improvements in both revenue and profitability reflecting the strength of the group's brands and market positioning, especially as consumer spending is currently impacted by the high-inflationary environment," Mr Gordon said.
"The various investments in strategic and organic growth initiatives across the group over the last few years are delivering benefits and enabled us to withstand some of the challenges that are affecting other industries and companies, particularly across our profit businesses.
"We expect the revenue growth achieved ... to continue into the second half of the year, supporting strong paddy returns in the rice pool business and profitability in the profit businesses, despite underlying operational and inflationary pressures continuing in the near term."
