The Riverina's biggest stories of February 2022

February 1: Wagga Civic Theatre manager Carissa Campbell said a third cash injection into the struggling arts sector was helping them stay afloat.
FEBRUARY 2: Baylis Street welcomed a new takeaway food joint, with Pizza Rebellion opening.
FEBRUARY 3: The Wagga community raised more than $12,300 to help Alex McDonald and his family prepare their home for his return after he suffered a catastrophic stroke in 2021.
FEBRUARY 5: Wagga City Council gave the green light for a $2.3 million redevelopment of a dilapidated building on Forsyth Street to be turned into a 20-room hotel.
FEBRUARY 6: Murrumbidgee Local Health District recorded 301 new COVID-19 cases, and one Wagga resident died.
FEBRUARY 7: A female inmate at the Junee Correctional Centre was pronounced dead, three days after a male prisoner also died at the facility.
FEBRUARY 8: Residents spoke about fears a service station being built on Dobney Avenue would make "Wagga's worst roundabout" even more dangerous.
FEBRUARY 9: Tickets for direct flights from Wagga Airport to Brisbane went on sale, after Qantas announced the new route in November, 2021.
Work on the $50,000 deck at the Wagga Boat Club began.
FEBRUARY 10: Construction on the Boorooma shopping centre began, while developers still searched for businesses to move in.
FEBRUARY 11: Plans to build a farm-focused childcare centre on Lloyd Road, Springvale, faced backlash from neighbours.
FEBRUARY 12: A group of 12 Wagga residents cycled more than 880km as part of Pedal Cure 4 FightMND, raising money and awareness for people with motor neurone disease.
FEBRUARY 13: A police operation targeting shoplifting at Glenfield Park Coles supermarket caught a woman with 10 previous offences on her record.
FEBRUARY 14: Wagga GP Dr Ayman Shenouda supported member for Wagga MP Joe McGirr's call for a stand-alone government department for rural health.
FEBRUARY 15: A coronavirus outbreak at Settlers Village in Estella resulted in 13 positive cases and forced 35 residents into lockdown.
FEBRUARY 16: Wagga nurses and midwives participated in the first statewide industrial action calling for nurse-to-patient ratios, despite a last-minute order from the Industrial Relations Commission to call it off.
FEBRUARY 19: Hundreds attended the Wagga Food and Wine Festival, one of the first large-scale events after COVID-19.
FEBRUARY 21: NSW's COVID-19 restrictions eased, with singing and dancing once again permitted in pubs and clubs and QR codes and density limits scrapped in most settings.
FEBRUARY 24: Emma Lee McCallum was charged with 17 counts of accessing/modifying restricted data in a computer, relating to unauthorised access of Murrumbidgee Local Health District medical records.
FEBRUARY 26: Riverina growers watched closely as the Russian invasion of Ukraine looked like it would cause global prices for red meat and wheat to soar.
FEBRUARY 28: More than 4000 patrons attended the 25th Tumbafest.
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
