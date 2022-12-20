Bruce Harpley has won some of the biggest races in Australia but his latest was one of the most satisfying.
It's been five years in the making but Western Ron returned to winning ways at Riverina Paceway on Tuesday.
The Junee trainer-driver Bruce Harpley had given up hope a number of times of ever getting the promising horse back to the track but it was Stan Hedlund who convinced him it was worth one more shot.
Harpley is thrilled he listened despite going amiss three times.
"The first time when he broke down as a two-year-old you're full of hope but say 'he'll be right, we'll give him time and do everything you're supposed to' and every time he'd break down after you'd ask 'what am I doing this for?'," Harpley said.
"The last time when he was about four I said it was time to find a riding home for him as I didn't want to go through the pain of it again but Stan Hedlund said to just forget about him and found him a home in the Humula hills with his daughter and thank God he did."
READ MORE
Even after a long build up it was a rocky return for Western Ron after his injury problems.
He was unplaced in his first two races, with Harpley concerned he'd picked up a breathing problem to go with the existing leg concerns, but really rushed home to bring up his fourth win at start eight.
However after settling back in the field, Western Ron came with a one run to score by 14.1 metres.
It was his first win since bringing up a hat-trick on the old Wagga Showground circuit in July 2017.
Harpley was impressed with his effort.
"He's proved that he can go, even if it is for one race," he said. "There was no tempo either so he's run some good sectionals."
Western Ron ran his last quarter in 27.9 seconds with Harpley making his home in the 28.3 third quarter.
However the Junee horseman was denied an early double with the progeny of Dance For Madi after Macarena Madi was forced to settle for second in the opening race.
Western Ron's younger sister was heavily supported but couldn't hold off Shez Bettors Babe who used the sprint lane to breakthrough herself.
Coming off two thirds, the Brett Hogan trained and driven mare scored her first win since February.
She had only been placed in four of her 18 in between her wins but after drawing barrier one Hogan thought getting the good trip behind Macarena Madi helped her breakthrough.
"She is no star but the race wasn't full of any stars," Hogan said.
"They were an even bunch but it was a 46.6 lead time, which is a pretty quick lead time, she got the cover and she always tries.
"Around the turn she was two lengths off them but kept coming up the straight."
He actually gave Harpley plenty of credit for her form turnaround.
The three-year-old filly had been tying up before Harpley suggested a change in her routine.
"I had a bit trouble with her tying up, she was tying up real bad, but we got on top of that after changing her training," Hogan said.
"Bruce Harpley actually helped me change how we work her and it seems to have worked.
"We'll stick to that and see if we can keep going."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.