A prominent Wagga GP has welcomed a decision to speed up the approval process for overseas doctors moving to work in the region.
On Tuesday, the Australian Health Practitioner Agency (AHPRA) announced it would cut the tie to safely assess applications from four weeks down to just seven days.
As well, AHPRA said the number of international doctors arriving in Australia has returned to pre-pandemic levels.
IN OTHER NEWS:
But attracting new doctors to towns across the Riverina has proven extremely difficult in recent years and Associate Professor and GP at the Glenrock Country Practice Dr Ayman Shenouda said the decision was a great start.
"It's a step in the right direction," Assoc Prof Shenouda said.
The former RACGP president said the process of approving a doctor to work in Australia is currently "so complicated that it normally takes between 18 months to two years."
As such, he said greater efforts need to be made to support doctors coming in from overseas.
"More needs to be done to address this issue, because at the moment these doctors are supported by the practices, [however] there is no monetary support to any practice to attract [an overseas GP]." he said.
The AHPRA has also introduced measures to help international medical graduates apply to come to Australia, including a new hub for applicants to help them find information to get registered to work here quicker.
RACGP president Dr Nicole Higgins also welcomed the move by AHPRA.
"Since the pandemic put the brake on international doctors coming to Australia, the RACGP has been calling for fast-tracked entry for those GPs who are ready and eager to work in the communities that need them most," Dr Higgins said.
But RACGP rural chair Dr Michael Clements said more could be done to support international doctors coming down under.
"While this latest news is welcome, there is much more the government can do to boost the rural workforce," Dr Clements said.
He said this includes re-instating the subsidy for international medical graduates training to achieve Fellowship as a specialist GP.
"If the government subsidised the Fellowship Support Program for these doctors it would show that they are serious about re-building general practice care for rural and remote patients," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.