Volunteers from Wagga's Generocity Church spent their Tuesday helping residents in need to make this Christmas one to remember.
The Generocity Opportunity Shop's doors opened to residents on Tuesday afternoon, with volunteers handing out food hampers and festive decorations.
Generocity Church pastor Tash Eagle said they wanted to help those doing it tough this festive season.
"We ordered a heap of food hampers, about 40, and we had just wanted to hand them out to those in need,' Mrs Eagle said.
"Since opening the opportunity store we have met so many people in the community who are in need.
"There's a lot of need out there I think."
The huge response they got upon announcing they would be giving out hampers proves Mrs Eagle's theory.
IN OTHER NEWS:
More than a dozen residents lined up for the hampers early.
"We've had a lot of people message us and a lot of them asked us if we were sure we didn't want anything for them, you know, just being courteous, but it's rewarding being able to hand those hampers out to people who may be doing it tough," Mrs Eagle said.
"It gives people that sense of goodness and gives them one less thing to worry about on Christmas day."
Mrs Eagle said it's about sharing love.
"Hopefully it brings a little bit of joy to those residents, and particularly to those families with little kids as well and hopefully it takes some pressure off those families," she said.
Residents were also given the opportunity to have free Christmas decorations to help them get into the festive spirit.
"Through the opportunity shop we have had a lot of Christmas decorations donated as well so we thought we would also make those available today," Mrs Eagle said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.