The Daily Advertiser

Wagga's Generocity Opportunity Shop provides Christmas hampers to those in need

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated December 20 2022 - 5:08pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Generocity Opportunity Shop volunteer Kylee Cooper with Generocity Church pastor Tash Eagle and volunteer Jodie Egan. Picture by Taylor Dodge

Volunteers from Wagga's Generocity Church spent their Tuesday helping residents in need to make this Christmas one to remember.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.