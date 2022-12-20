A final piece of the Gobbagombalin jigsaw is about to fall into place with the $14 million sale of a block of land dividing the suburb.
The 15-hectare block off Jumbuck Drive, which currently splits the northern part of the suburb in two, sold as a 130-lot subdivision on Friday.
The land has had the same owner, the Mavroudis family, for more than 70 years.
Macarthur Real Estate director Mark Macarthur said the development would complete the suburb.
"It'll finally allow access from the pre-existing sites," Mr Macarthur said.
"It'll allow a bit more traffic flow through that area and it will bring a bit of completeness to the subdivision as well."
Mr Macarthur said the subdivided lots will be roughly 600 to 800 square metres in size, depending on council approval.
Ray Mavroudis, whose parents Michael and Margaret owned the property, said the "time had come" to sell the land.
"We never thought it was ever going to get built out, but the development went that quick," Mr Mavroudis said. "It would have been nice if nothing happened for another few years, but [my parents] have come to terms with that."
The family had inherited the land from Mrs Mavroudis' parents in 1984, and they built a house on a section of the land two years later.
Over the years, the property has been used for small crops and grazing land for some livestock.
Mr Macarthur said the new lots were still "up to two years away" from being available for people to build on.
"From here, we will start our investigations in to engineering, and civil works, which can take up to 12 to 18 months," he said.
"That includes all the applications through council to getting someone building a house."
Mr Macarthur said the sale price was indicative of market value for land in the area.
"It's the top of the tree price for land, but it just shows you the value of land when it is in shorter supply," he said.
"Unless we see an increase in the supply of available land, this will be the new price people pay."
The subdivision at Gobbagombalin, also known as Estella Rise, was purchased by Wakefield Ashurst Developments.
"Wakefield Ashurst Developments have been in business for over 50 years," Mr Macarthur said.
"They've done multiple rural subdivisions from Forster, Orange, and Jervis Bay."
The purchaser is the same company who is currently working managing a 200 lot development at Brunslea Park estate, Forest Hill, estimated to cost $13.7 million.
Mr Macarthur said the company had already delivered 380 residential lots to Wagga's housing stock, and that the first 50 lots of the Forest Hill subdivision are set to hit the market soon.
"We're really pushing for another 300 lots at the back that we're really pushing forward," he said.
"If approved, that will really put a boost into the land supply when it comes to housing affordability in that area."
Mr Mavroudis said his parents still own their home on a small block adjacent to the subdivision.
The property exchanged on Friday, December 16 after more than two years in contact with Macarthur's Real Estate.
"We understand that it's been in the family for quite a while," Mr Macarthur said.
"There was a bit of sentimental notion around the land, which you have to respect."
The already zoned land joins several other housing developments in the area as Wagga attempts to respond to its housing shortage crisis. Other housing development proposals are also on the table for Wagga's northern and southern corridors.
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria.
