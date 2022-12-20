Kooringal Hotel manager Hannah Brien had been wanting to host a Christmas Lights Tour for years, not knowing just how popular it would be among locals until it ran for the first time ever on Monday.
Ms Brien along with manager Bianca McKenzie decided this year would be the year they put the idea to the test.
"This is the first year we have done it, we made up a Facebook poster and we had a chat about it and decided we would put it up and see how it goes, and it actually booked out in an hour so we decided to do a second night," Ms McKenzie said.
Ms McKenzie said it's open to anyone upon booking in.
"The way it works is with every booking you get a complimentary drink, whether that be beer, wine, soft drink or spirit," she said.
"You can come in and have something to eat whilst waiting for the bus and you are given a ticket into a lucky door prize.
"We draw the winner at the end of the night and it doesn't cost them anything, it's just something nice."
Ms McKenzie said it is a good idea for those residents without licenses or parents who like to have a couple of alcoholic drinks in the afternoons but then can't take their children Christmas light-looking.
"Hanna has wanted to do it for the last three years but we have just been so busy, but yeah the response was so good."
After such interest, Ms McKenzie said the tours would definitely be running next Christmas again.
Kooringal Hotel manager Joseph King drives the bus and picked out a route which showcases some of the city's best light displays.
"It's been a great reaction, we've had a better response than I had expected," Mr King said.
"It was really popular with the kids, especially when I had pulled up and let them get out to take photos."
This year's tours have all been fully booked out, but residents can expect additional tours in 2023.
