Several instances of antisocial behaviour in Wagga recently are indicative of the holiday season, according to a security professional.
Asguardian Protection owner Trent O'Keeffe manages the security at several Wagga venues including Romano's, the Union Club Hotel and the Jungle Duke.
He said there is a general rise in anti-social behaviour in the lead up to Christmas, with Christmas parties and people coming home to the holidays acting as catalysts for incidents at licensed venues.
"They're coming out on the boss's dollar, which essentially means an open bar tab for however many hours," he said.
"You've also got a lot of people coming home for Christmas, and because they know they're only going to be in town for a couple of weeks... it's not really going to make too much of a difference if they get kicked out or start a fight in a pub."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Police are currently investigating several reports of violence in Wagga, including an assault on a 24-year-old man on Baylis Street last Saturday.
The weekend prior, at about 9.45pm on December 10, police were called to an address on Kincaid Street following reports of a brawl.
On arrival, those involved had left the scene. Police are still investigating.
Three arrests were also made last weekend after officers attached to the Riverina Police District and the dog unit patrolled the Wagga CBD.
Over the weekend, a NSW Police spokesperson said eight licensed premises were inspected, with six drug detections made by the dogs.
Cocaine, MDMA and the drug ice were among substances that were found, the spokesperson said.
Mr O'Keeffe said an increase in drug use in regional centres like Wagga was also indicative of the season.
"That comes with people coming home from Sydney and Melbourne," he said.
"They'll stock up... and then they'll come home to Wagga for the Christmas period."
However, with the introduction of ID scanning technology to screen all venue patrons before they enter, Mr O'Keeffe said anti-social behaviour was easier to keep track of in various locations.
"If we use a tech scanner, and ban a patron in Wagga or Albury, if they go up to Sydney and the venue also uses a tech scanner, the ban will come up," he said.
"Traditionally, if a venue discovers a patron has been violent towards security, venue staff or other patrons, we just straight up won't let them in."
Mr O'Keeffe said the best way to prevent incidents is for staff and security to monitor all patrons' alcohol consumption.
"If you've got a proactive team, you can sort of nip it in the bud before it even occurs," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.