Riverina farmers are being warned to remain vigilant as the 2022 fire season kicks off in full swing with warmer weather upon us and above-average fuel levels.
RFS operations officer Bradley Stewart said there have been several grass and crop fires over the last couple of weeks, including a crop fire at Erin Vale, near Junee, on Monday shortly after 3.30pm.
"The crop fire at Erin Vale burnt through 21 hectares," he said.
"Through the work of private fire units, farm fire units and multiple units from the RFS, the fire was able to be contained to the paddock.
"We have experienced a number of fires during recent weeks through harvesting operations and due to the lightning activity last weekend."
This is a trend the Riverina is likely to see throughout the remainder of summer.
"Evidently as we start to see more hot weather, what green grass is left will start to dry out and will be available to catch on fire and when we get windy days like what we had on Tuesday the fire risks increase," Mr Stewart said.
"Our farmers have got good crops and what pasture that is out there is quite high and therefore the risk is increased."
NSW RFS Superintendent Kevin Adams said that two years of wet weather has led to prolific vegetation growth across NSW, with the state now facing its most significant grass fire threat in more than a decade.
"It can take just a few days of hot, dry and windy weather for grasslands to cure and for fires to take hold, even in areas which have experienced recent heavy rains and flooding," he said.
"Grass fires can start easily and spread rapidly, threatening homes, crops and livelihoods.
"Every landholder should have firefighting equipment on hand and ensure that it is in good working order."
On the plus side, the hot weather we are seeing is well below the extreme 40-degree days NSW usually experiences during the summertime.
"Fortunately, we aren't getting those really hot days," Mr Stewart said.
"When we get those days we see an exceptionally higher risk potential."
Residents are urged to report unattended fires, as the sooner fire crews are called, the better the outcome.
"We always encourage anyone who observes an unattended fire to call triple zero and avoid calling fire control centres," Mr Stewart said.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
