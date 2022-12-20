The Daily Advertiser

Higher than usual fuel levels across Riverina causes RFS to warn residents of fire risks

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated December 20 2022 - 6:51pm, first published 4:00pm
RFS crews from Junee and Coolamon responded to a crop fire at Erin Vale, near Junee. Picture by RFS NSW Southern Zone

Riverina farmers are being warned to remain vigilant as the 2022 fire season kicks off in full swing with warmer weather upon us and above-average fuel levels.

