The Daily Advertiser

Riverina women start build up for Country Championships

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated December 20 2022 - 4:32pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Toppin is tackled by Sharn Edwards at Riverina women's training at Equex Centre on Sunday. Picture by Madeline Begley

With women's rugby league continuing to expand, Craig Blackhall has come on board as Riverina's new coach for the Country Championship.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.