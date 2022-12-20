Riverina women start build up for Country Championships

With women's rugby league continuing to expand, Craig Blackhall has come on board as Riverina's new coach for the Country Championship.
The former Weissel Medal winner has been Albury's leaguetag coach since 2019 and with daughters Jaxan and Gemma coming through the ranks he jumped at the chance to take on the role.
He replaces Andrew Hinchcliffe, who has overseen the last two campaigns.
"I thought I'd have a crack at it," Blackhall said.
"I'm there watching every year as my kids are playing and the opportunity came up.
"They asked if I was interested and with Hinchy the president of Group Nine he's moved on so I thought I might as well do it."
Riverina had a pre-Christmas training run at Equex Centre on Sunday.
While there were a number of players who couldn't make it, Blackhall was still impressed by the turnout.
"We had about 16-17 girls there on the weekend and it was more of just a get together to see what we've got and who is interested," he said.
"While we were there we figured we might as well do something so we did a bit of contact and I thought it was pretty good.
"Half if not three quarters all played Riverina last year and there were about five who played Riverina last year that already said they couldn't make it so the numbers are looking pretty good.
"Hopefully they extend how many players we're allowed to have as you don't really want to tell anyone they aren't going to make the squad."
Among the returning faces were Ua Ravu, who was part of Papua New Guinea's side at the World Cup while Brumbies Super W player Biola Dawa was getting a taste of the sport.
After being beaten in the 2021 Country Championships final by Newcastle, Riverina suffered two narrow losses in last year's campaign to miss out on a place in the finals.
However Blackhall is confident they can step up to the mark once again.
"Women's rugby league overall is improving so we have to get better if we want to be competitive with the sides further north in NSW," he said.
"A lot of the girls have played together for the last couple of years so it is just a matter of getting back into the swing of things."
The structure of the 2023 championships is yet to be determined.
An option of playing more of a carnival style, with a number of games played over the weekend, at a more central location is being considered rather than just having two rounds leading into finals which has been the approach since Riverina won the inaugural title in 2019.
