The Daily Advertiser
Home/Comment and opinion
Have Your Say

Letters to the editor, The Daily Advertiser, December 21

December 21 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture by Mark Jesser

PEOPLE WHO DRIVE THROUGH FLOODWATERS ARE 'IDIOTS'

Some weeks ago at the height of the local floods, a newsreader on the local television described people who drove through floodwaters when signs indicated the roads were closed as "idiots".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.