Some weeks ago at the height of the local floods, a newsreader on the local television described people who drove through floodwaters when signs indicated the roads were closed as "idiots".
If this word was used by other media reporters perhaps the message would get through and how many people would be alive today if drivers knew they would be classed as such.
Sure, the name calling may offend some people but let's think of the families of the deceased.
How would the families of the deceased classify these drivers?
Secondly, let's consider the overworked SES, ambulance drivers, police and the many volunteers who then have to place their lives at risk searching for flood victims.
It has been stated by correspondent Gretchen Sleeman that I made a mistake in my letter (December 6) referring to an ABC Riverina article citing flooding on the Murrumbidgee River at Moulamein.
I apologise to the townspeople of Moulamein and wider district for that error.
Unfortunately I have compounded a mistake by an ABC journalist not realising and having no reason to suspect such.
I have never been to Moulamein nor anywhere near it.
Further she insists I should have researched my subject better. May I suggest that is the responsibility of the ABC journalist.
The mistake appeared on the ABC website on Sunday, November 27 (when I read it) and the article was updated with amendment to reflect the "Edward River and Billabong Creek" on Tuesday, November 29.
I submitted my letter to the DA electronically on the Sunday evening. Perhaps I should have had my letter geographically peer reviewed by another climate warrior operative.
In any event, whether the Murrumbidgee or Edward River the unprecedented event has still occurred.
Ms Sleeman has taken my comments about a flooding event at Moulamein and expanded it to other areas.
Somehow we end up discussing river levels at Loxton SA.
She suggests that describing the Moulamein event "as somehow unprecedented flooding is inaccurate".
If a record flood event is not unprecedented then we will have to find another word for it.
Some people will be pleased with that. A new word may help disguise the reality of the event.
I'm not a fan of football - the soccer variety - but what a pathetic way to win ... and lose a World Cup.
I believe FIFA needs to bring themselves into the 21st Century and modify the rules to prevent the current system where a draw becomes normal and a penalty shoot out decides the winner.
Supporters go to be entertained, to see goals scored; anything else is just plain boring.
