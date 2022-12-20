The Daily Advertiser

Released in June, the book detailing the 134 year history of the Wagga Tigers has picked up the Harry Hedger Award

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated December 20 2022 - 5:47pm, first published 5:00pm
Wagga Tigers historians John Smith (left) and Gary Allen (right) are presented with the Harry Hedger Award from NSW AFL Football History Society vice-president Dr Rodney Gillett. Picture supplied

A book detailing Wagga Tigers' official history has cleaned up at the NSW Australian Football History Society awards ceremony.

Jimmy Meiklejohn

