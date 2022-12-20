A book detailing Wagga Tigers' official history has cleaned up at the NSW Australian Football History Society awards ceremony.
Detailing the Tigers official history from 1887 through to 2021, the book that was released in June picked up the Harry Hedger Award for best football historical work.
Author John Smith and publisher Gary Allen were on hand to receive the award from NSW AFL Football Society vice-president Dr Rodney Gillett with him quite impressed with the 'encyclopaedic' work.
"It details the history of the famous club from its foundation as the Federals in 1887 through to its reformation as Wagga ARFC and evenutally into the Wagga Tigers," Dr Gillett said.
"This work is a model that other clubs might seek to emulate for their club histories."
In addition to the Tigers taking out the award, there were two other local works that were recognised in the category.
Mick Carroll's book on his father Tom Carroll detailing his sporting career in Ganmain and stint playing for Carlton in the VFL was highly commended as was Peter Clark's piece on Mick Grambeau who coached Ganmain in 1956-57.
After receiving a Highly Commended Certificate last year for its yearbook, Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes went one better to take out the Gus McKernan Award for best annual report of yearbook.
The report delves in-depth to the difficulties faced throughout the season as well as including reports on each of their football and netball teams.
The yearbook also includes a full player list and details all the award winners and player milestones throughout the season.
Special commendations were awarded to Wagga Tigers for their yearbook.
Robertson Oval was also added to the History Society's Heritage register with the ground hosting Australian Rules matches since 1911.
