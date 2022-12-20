The Daily Advertiser

Wagga posties kept busy amid parcel surge as shoppers go on Christmas splurge

AM
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated December 20 2022 - 6:39pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga Parcel Service delivery drivers Justin Boersma and Gary Cousley hard at work sorting parcels at the East Wagga facility on Tuesday morning.

Couriers across Wagga have been kept very busy this Christmas period as shoppers dig deep for what is set to be a record post-COVID spend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.