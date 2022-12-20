Couriers across Wagga have been kept very busy this Christmas period as shoppers dig deep for what is set to be a record post-COVID spend.
2022 has been a stellar year for online shopping across the country, with figures showing the trend jumped by another 12 per cent on top of a sharp rise over the past two years.
Wagga Parcel Service manager Paul Flanigan said in the lead up to Christmas, things did become quite hectic for a while.
"There was one week when we were flat out," he said.
"But we've sort of got that beat now."
Mr Flanigan said deliveries are now starting to ease off with Christmas now just around the corner.
The company will wrap up deliveries on Friday, taking a well-deserved break until business ramps up again next week following the Boxing Day sales.
Mr Flanigan said while the business also experienced a big Christmas parcel surge last year, this one has been more constant.
"We're probably busier than we were [last Christmas] and we just haven't realised it because we've been busy all year," he said.
At this time of year, thousands of parcels pass through the business on a daily basis, ranging from small parcels to large items of furniture, arcade machines and even trampolines.
These are delivered far and wide, with the delivery business extending across the Riverina.
"We have four vans and two trucks running around town and another two that head out of Wagga," Mr Flanigan said.
The business also forwards parcels out to Temora, Young, West Wyalong, Tumut, Tumbarumba and Griffith.
With many Christmas cut off dates now past, delivery companies are entering the home stretch and Australia Post customer and commercial executive general manager Gary Starr has reassured customers delivery teams are well equipped to meet the increased demands.
"We're already seeing our biggest Christmas season," Mr Starr said.
"However our customers can be assured that we've added more capacity across our workforce, with more electric delivery vehicles, more delivery days, and more freighter capacity to manage this increased volume."
Mr Starr said the business has also extended retail trading hours in select locations.
"We love this time of year and love being a part of delivering joy to people across the country," he said.
Customers can keep up to date with parcel tracking and pick up locations via the Australia Post mobile app.
Online shopping has grown by more than 12.6 per cent over the past 12 months on the back of a boom since 2020, according to IBISWorld, now representing a $52.7 billion market.
The Australian Retailers Association predicted Aussies would spend a record $66 billion over November and December, a 6.4 per cent rise on the previous year.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
