For many, a major part of the festive season is attending the service to remember and celebrate the birth of Jesus.
Here is a handy guide to services happening around Wagga this Christmas Eve and Day.
St Alban's, lessons and carols, 7pm
St John's, family communion, 6pm
St Paul's, family show 5pm, communion by candlelight 11pm
St Alban's, holy communion, 8am
St John's, traditional holy communion 9am
St Paul's, family communion service, 9am
Sacred Heart Church, 8.30pm, Filipino mass 10.30pm
Mater Dei Primary Hall, 6.30pm
St Michael's Cathedral, 6pm and 9pm, midnight mass
Outdoor mass, Henschke School oval, 7pm
Our Lady of Fatima, 9pm, Syro-Malabar mass 10.30pm
Holy Trinity church, 8pm, enter via car park
St Michael's Coolamon, 6pm
Tarcutta Parish - Ladysmith, 6pm
St Mary's The Rock, carols 6pm, mass 6.30pm, carols 11.30pm, midnight mass
St Michael's Cathedral, 8am, 10am, 5.30pm
Mt Erin Chapel, 11.30am
St Mary's Chapel, 9am
Sacred Heart Church, 9am
Our Lady of Fatima, 10.30am
St Patrick's Uranquinty, 8.30am
Holy Trinity Church, 9am, 10.30am, 5.30pm
San Isidore, 8am
Home of Compassion residents 10.30am
St Michael's Coolamon, 9am
Tarcutta Parish - Tarcutta, 8.30am
St Mary's The Rock, midnight mass, 8am, 10am
Christmas Day service, 9am
Christmas Eve service, Athol Street, 7.30pm
Christmas Day service, Athol Street, 8.30am
St Aidan's, carols in the garden, 7pm
St Aidan's, Christmas service, 9am
Christmas Eve service, 7pm
Christmas Day service, 9am
Christmas Eve carol service, 7.30pm
Christmas Day service, 9.30am
