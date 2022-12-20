The Daily Advertiser

Wagga Tigers coach Murray Stephenson has been pleased with how the first weeks of pre-season training has gone for his side

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated December 20 2022 - 5:47pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tigers coach Murray Stephenson has been pleased with the first few weeks of pre-season training. Picture by Madeline Begley

Following the first few weeks of pre-season, Wagga Tigers coach Murray Stephenson is pretty happy with how his side has performed on the track.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.