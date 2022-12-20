Following the first few weeks of pre-season, Wagga Tigers coach Murray Stephenson is pretty happy with how his side has performed on the track.
The Tigers started 2022 on the back foot with them failing to record a win in their opening five matches including heavy losses to Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong and Collingullie-Glenfield Park.
However early indications are looking promising ahead of 2023 with Stephenson happy with how the group has attacked the first few weeks of training.
"I'm pretty pleased with how the guys have come back and presented for the pre-Christmas part of pre-season," Stephenson said.
"There has been a couple of time trials and some pretty heavy running blocks and this year it appears that a lot more guys have put in a lot more work prior to day one of pre-season.
"There is definitely some improvements there from last year."
Stephenson had also been impressed with the level of fitness that a number of Tigers' players were in with it paying dividends on the track.
"You could probably throw a blanket over of a number of 10 to 12 guys," he said.
"Iggy Lyons has come back in really good shape and is noticeably training with the level of intensity that's required.
"Guys like Jeremy Lucas and Xavier Heeney you can tell fitness wise they've improved quite a bit.
"Then Finn Hubbard who played one game at the back end of last year has come back in really good shape and is really enthusiastic about trying to cement a spot in the team."
The Tigers have also had two of their new recruits impressing on the track with Dyl Morton and Harry Kelly both impressing Stephenson.
"Both those guys have been really good," he said.
"Dyl was really impressive on his first night from a leadership standpoint but also what he brings in terms of quality of player and quality of training standards as well.
"Harry Kelly is another one of those guys similar to the ones I mentioned before that has presented in really good shape.
"I think he can play a lot of senior footy this year if he continues the way he's going."
The Tigers were quite busy in the first weeks of the off-season adding Morton, Kelly, Ben Kelly and Sam McNaughton however have since gone quiet.
While Stephenson admitted to having the bulk of their recruiting finished said there was still a few things they were trying to get over the line.
"Like every other side you are looking right up to the death knock of round one and even some sides look to that June 30 deadline as well," he said.
"We are still an open book for recruiting, but we see that the bulk of it is probably done at the moment.
"But that being the case we are still on the hunt as you want as much quality and depth in your footy club as possible."
The Tigers have got two trial games already lined up for next season with them set to face The Rock-Yerong Creek and Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong in the lead up to next season with Stephenson saying he was also on the hunt to lock down a third game.
