The Henty community is just $73,000 shy of finishing a ground-breaking project to provide affordable respite for families and carers in the region.
The community has already raised a staggering $2.3 million to bring to life the Avondale Place short-stay respite home and independent living units that will offer care for loved ones with a disability or in frail health from the Greater Hume and Lockhart shires.
The final touches are being applied to the four-bedroom respite accommodation and units with turf, landscaping and irrigation the latest additions at the site in the past week.
Henty Respite Trust chair Ben Hooper said everyone involved was keen to get the project over the line and provide "the best quality care as soon as possible".
"We're getting very close and it's very exciting," Mr Hooper said.
But he added there had been a few "unforseeable" costs and variations to the build that had seen the fund-raising fall just short.
"Today, for example, we were told we need to pay $43,000 for asphalt on the back lane," Mr Hooper said on Monday.
"The community has raised the money to make this happen, which is phenomenal - we've had no support from state or federal government.
"It would be fantastic to finish the way we started; if there are any businesses or individuals out there who've been thinking of making a donation, now's the time that could make a real difference."
Mr Hooper, who confirmed the trust had finalised its operational agreement with Mercy Connect, said they'd already received inquiries for care not only from Henty and surrounds but Albury and further afield.
Mercy Connect has already signed up two local residents to work at the facility with six more Greater Hume residents passing the employment screening test, according to Mr Hooper.
An information session last week saw a steady stream of prospective employees as well as clients and their families enjoy a walk-through of the facility.
"It reassures us that this will be well-utilised and, really, there is nothing like it between Wagga and Albury," Mr Hooper said.
"There are such limited options."
