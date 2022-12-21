ON THE PACE: Wagga preparing for big Christmas party

WAGGA are looking to make most of an additional meeting to celebrate Christmas.
The club was able to secure Friday's meeting, which was originally not on the cards, through consolation with Harness Racing NSW.
The fact it is a rare Friday night meeting has added to the plans.
Chief executive Greg Gangle is hoping to create a nice family atmosphere leading into Christmas.
However the big addition will be a fireworks display after the last of eight races.
"We wanted to do something different to try to separate us from the other codes so we got permission to have fireworks and that's going to take it to the next level," Gangle said.
"We've got some inflatable obstacle courses, a jumping castle, Santa is going to be out on the track before greeting the kids with candy canes and following the last race when the horses have gone home we'll have the fireworks."
There are already 300 bookings for hospitality with Gangle pleased with how interest in the meeting has picked up in the past week.
He doesn't have any expectations on a crowd figure but the clear and sunny weather forecast is another boost.
The fireworks should start around 10.30pm.
****
THERE has been a late change of conditions for the MIA Breeders Plate.
As is tradition, the group three feature has reverted to a random barrier draw.
It was previously advertised as a preferential barrier drawn on national ratings system.
Nominations for Monday's meeting close at 9.30am on Thursday morning.
****
NOT even blowing the start could stop Rocknburn from taking out the new lucrative addition to Leeton's carnival.
Despite galloping out of the gates, the new addition to Ellen Bartley's stable was able to recover and take out the Woods Family Local Pace on Friday.
He did so in impressive fashion with the former Kiwi winning by 11 metres despite giving his rivals a head start.
It was part of a double for both Bartley, who later drove Tygerphinn to victory, as well as Blake Jones who also scored with Desmond for Terry Powter.
****
THERE was plenty of success for Riverina connections at Menangle on Saturday.
Not only did Punt Away make it five wins from her last six starts, which was her first for new trainer-driver Jack Trainor but Braedos Lad was also successful on the metropolitan card.
A third former David Kennedy runner Delightful Angel was also successful on the eight-race card.
Meanwhile former Henty trainer Grant Forrest also snarred a quinella on the program.
He drove Thebestbourbon to victory ahead of stablemate Orlando Storm.
****
WAGGA will hold an eight-race card on Friday night.
The first is at 6.30pm.
Leeton then has the MIA Breeders Plate meeting on Boxing Day, which falls on a Monday this year.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.