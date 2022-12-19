The Daily Advertiser
Court

No criminal conviction for Hilltops councillor Matthew Stadtmiller

Updated December 20 2022 - 5:22pm, first published 7:00am
Hilltops councillor Matthew Stadtmiller's application to have criminal charges dealt with under the Mental Health Act has been granted.

Young Local Court has granted an application from legal counsel to have charges against Hilltops Councillor Mathew Stadtmiller dealt with under Section 14 of the Mental Health Act.

