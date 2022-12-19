Young Local Court has granted an application from legal counsel to have charges against Hilltops Councillor Mathew Stadtmiller dealt with under Section 14 of the Mental Health Act.
Stadtmiller appeared in Young Local Court on Friday on three domestic violence related charges, two for assault and one of stalk/intimidate.
Section 14 applications allow a defendant who has a mental health impairment or cognitive impairment to undertake a treatment program for up to 12 months, rather than being sentenced by the courts under the normal criminal law.
Representing Stadtmiller, solicitor Keith Carmody submitted health plans stating he would be seeking continued treatment from a general practitioner and a psychologist.
Magistrate Kiely asked the prosecution, Mr Pinkerton, for his assessment of the application with Mr Pinkerton conceding he only had one issue.
He claimed the plan was "vague", however, Magistrate Kiely said a supplementary plan provided by Mr Stadtmiller's GP "filled in the gaps".
"Whilst the conduct in relation to the intimidation is concerning, it is conceded that the assaults themselves are at the lower end," Mr Pinkerton said.
"Clearly, Your Honour's determination, will focus on whether diversion will provide a safety net to ensure further offending does not occur.
"The only real issue I raise is in relation to the treatment plan," Mr Pinkerton said.
"I submit for the plan to be clear and effective ... I assume the two plans are both sought to be incorporated into one.
"The plan from the psychologist, is perhaps, in my submission, vague, however, the plan from his GP ..."
"Supplementary plan from his GP," Magistrate Kiely interjected.
"... Is more effective, yes," Mr Pinkerton finished.
Mr Pinkerton went on to say if the the regular check-ups and appointments with his health care professionals were to be included as part of conditions, with any non-compliance reported to the appropriate authority, he would be happy for Stadtmiller to be granted a Section 14.
Mr Pinkerton said the fact Stadtmiller had no prior diversions and no prior criminal record was also in his favour.
"I am satisfied that the applicant is eligible," Magistrate Kiely said.
"In relation to the assault offences, in particular, in my opinion they are on the lower end of the scale in objective seriousness. Certainly the intimidation offence is slightly more serious, even so, they still go towards the lower end of the scale of objective seriousness."
Magistrate Kiely granted the application for 12 months.
