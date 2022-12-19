A highly respected Wagga vet has received a special honour for his contribution to the profession over the past 50 years.
In a special ceremony at CSU Wagga's Joyes Hall last week, the university awarded esteemed Wagga vet John Glastonbury with an honorary doctorate in veterinary science.
Mr Glastonbury has been intimately involved in the Veterinary Profession for more than 50 years, as a strong advocate for livestock health in regional Australia.
As a specialist veterinary pathologist, Mr Glastonbury has amassed a wealth of knowledge of disease in livestock which has been instrumental in the development of diagnostic skills for very many postgraduate veterinarians throughout his career.
Mr Glastonbury recalled finding out about the honour after receiving a letter from the university out of the blue one day.
"It was closely followed by a request for me to give the casual address at the ceremony, which was much more nerve-wracking than actually getting the award," he said.
Following the event last Monday, Mr Glastonbury said it went very well.
"I was surprised how well the address was received and I was thrilled with how it all went," he said.
Originally from Balranald in the region's west, Mr Glastonbury went on to attend the Manly Boys High School before graduating from the University of Sydney with a Masters of Veterinary Science in 1976.
Between 1983 and 1996 he returned to the region, working as a veterinary pathologist and officer in charge at the Regional Veterinary Laboratories in Wagga until it was closed in 1996.
He then moved to the Elizabeth Macarthur Agricultural Institution in Sydney before returning to Wagga in 2001 to work as coordinator of Animal Health Training and Awareness at the NSW Agricultural Institute.
In 2005, CSU approached Mr Glastonbury to help develop their new veterinary course and he accepted an appointment as associate professor in diagnostic pathology.
Since his official retirement in 2010 he has continued to participate in teaching of final year veterinary science students during their diagnostic pathology clinical rotation on the Wagga campus.
Reflecting on his career, Mr Glastonbury said a highlight has been helping young people develop an interest in veterinary pathology.
"When I worked at the Elizabeth Macarthur Agricultural Institute, I mentored a number of people who have ended up being highly successful in the area of veterinary pathology," he said.
"I am proud and pleased about that."
But the most rewarding part of his career was when Mr Glastonbury returned to Wagga and helped to set up the vet school at CSU.
"Helping set that up and teach the next generation of veterinary scientists has been wonderful," he said.
Mr Glastonbury has high hopes for the future of the profession, which he helped to shape. "The veterinary pathology profession is in good hands," he said.
"There are a lot of bright and exciting young people coming forward and I'm sure they will continue to be at the forefront of scientific endeavour in Australia."
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
