Firefighters are warning people to be extra vigilant this Christmas after a Wagga resident was rendered homeless when his house burned down at the weekend.
Senior firefighter at Turvey Park Fire Station Noel Barrington attended the fire that destroyed a house on Meads Street in Mount Austin on Saturday after an e-scooter caught fire.
Mr Barrington said while it is the first incident of its kind he has attended, it is becoming more common statewide.
"In the last 12 months, there have been 180 incidents [involving e-scooters and similar vehicles] across the state compared to just 16 incidents from the previous year," he said
Mr Barrington said the batteries in e-scooters and similar devices can combust in a process known as thermal runaway.
"The batteries can build up intense heat and burst, [releasing] toxic flammable and explosive gases," he said.
"That is normally when they will ignite."
The e-scooter in the incident was being stored inside the house when it caught fire.
As such, Mr Barrington reminds people when they are charging devices of this kind, to not leave them unattended or charging overnight.
"Don't charge them on beds, sofas or around any flammable material," he said.
He also advised people to store them outside if possible or in a shed or garage.
"We always say if possible store in a cool, dry place away from combustible material," he said.
Mr Barrington said it's also important to use the equipment that comes with the bike or scooter.
"Use the proper charger," he said.
"Don't over-charge the device either."
With Christmas this Sunday, Mr Barrington said if people receive an e-scooter, it's important to keep these warnings in mind.
"Just be aware that they have caused fires in homes and you need to make sure you're safe," he said.
"It just depends whether you consider the scooter more important than your house."
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
