Kyle McCarthy has been installed as Southcity captain-coach for a fourth season.
McCarthy had been looking to step back into a playing role after a tough 2022 but with the Bulls struggling to find the right replacement has agreed to lead the club again.
The star playmaker led the club to grand final appearances in his first two seasons as captain-coach in 2018 and 2019 before taking back the reins this year.
After a big player turnover it was always going to be a challenge for the Bulls who only won one game in 2022.
However new Southcity president Greg Wiscombe is thrilled McCarthy has agreed to coach his junior club once more.
"We're pleased Kyle has put his hand up to go again and it gives us direction going into Christmas," Wiscombe said.
"He was looking to step back a bit, but being the person he is, and the club person he is as someone who will never let the club down and is always willing to put his hand up where need be, he put his hand up at this point of time.
"Plenty of other guys could have said 'no, I'm happy to play' but we're quite pleased and honoured.
"Kyle doesn't lack in any ability being a seven-time best and fairest winner at the club as a club junior coming through so the club is still in good hands."
Southcity had been on the lookout for a fresh face to start their revival but found enticing the right candidate a challenge.
However Wiscombe is still hopeful of bringing in some new faces now that the coaching situation is sorted.
Regardless he's confident in the young talent within the club.
"We're quite fortunate to have a good junior base but we are still in a rebuild period," Wiscombe said.
"At this stage we've retained the majority of our players for next season, we are still in discussions with players from outside the group and possibly within the group with some juniors who have been to other clubs.
"We're pretty happy with what we've got."
It leaves Brothers as the only Group Nine club yet to confirm their coaching set up for 2023.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
