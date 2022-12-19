Wagga City Wanderers have awarded their perpetual Wanderers of the Year awards at their recent presentation night.
The award is presented to players within the Wanderers program that have consistently upheld club values both on and off the pitch, dedicated full effort to their team, and shown personal improvement over the last 12 months.
First grade players Zoe Jenkins and Samson Lucas took out the senior women's and men's trophies, while Patrick Spain and Sarah Harper were the junior winners.
Jenkins said she was proud to receive the award and was surprised when she realised she was the winner.
"I definitely didn't know, I didn't realise it at all," Jenkins said.
"It was quite fun guessing who it was when they did the speech beforehand, but yes, I didn't think it would be me."
Jenkins has been playing soccer since she was a child, with her whole family involved in the sport and with the Wanderers.
Moving away for university next year she said the award was the perfect way to end her time at the club.
Lucas, who has been with the Wanderers since the program started, was thrilled to get recognition for his hard work throughout the year.
"It's always great to get recognition for the efforts you put in and because sometimes it just feels like no one sees it, but it's always great when it's recognised," Lucas said.
In just his second year in the first grade side, Lucas said it was an adjustment playing in the top team, but that it forced him to strive to be better week by week.
With his game quality building throughout the season, Lucas said he is hoping to maintain momentum inst the start of next year.
Junior award recipient Patrick Spain said he loves playing with the Wanderers after spending the season playing in both the under 13 and under 14 sides.
He was pleased to receive the award and was surprised when his name was called out.
"I've developed a lot of good friends through soccer this year, and that's my favourite part," Spain said.
Still young he isn't sure if he wants to play professionally but is enjoying playing as much soccer as he can for now.
Coaches from each program nominated an athlete for the award before the final winners were decided.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
