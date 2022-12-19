The Daily Advertiser

Wanderer of the Year awards presented

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated December 19 2022 - 6:14pm, first published 6:00pm
Wanderers of the Year winners Samson Lucas, Zoe Perkins, and Patrick Spain at Gissing Oval. Picture by Madeline Begley

Wagga City Wanderers have awarded their perpetual Wanderers of the Year awards at their recent presentation night.

