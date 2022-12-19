Time has certainly been the friend of Dream Copy as he looks to add another win on his comeback trail.
The Peter Dennis-trained gelding is eyeing off a fifth victory this season coming off more than two years on the sidelines.
The seven-year-old won twice in his first eight starts but they spanned over three years.
Two suspensory ligament injuries could have put an end to Dream Copy's racing career, but perseverance has paid off for the Coolamon horseman.
"He broke down when we were first working him up, we put him out for 10 months, brought him back in and he was a day-by-day proposition," Dennis said.
"When we got him about right Peter McRae said to start him instead of keep trialling and that's when he won at Albury.
"I took him to Leeton the next week and that's when he broke down so my daughter-in-law had a pony out on the farm and wanted a mate for him so we sent him out there.
"He probably would be still out there only she ended up selling the pony.
"He was out there for 27 months but when the pony went we had to go get him.
"We got him scanned and they thought they were really good.
"Every time he works we ice his legs up, even jog work, but you just never know with him as he bucks and carries on and you think he could do something like that again."
Dream Copy was able to win in his fifth start back from injury.
The six-year-old then set a new career best with his win at Riverina Paceway last time out.
He clocked a mile rate of 1:56.9 on his way to victory however Dennis isn't expecting a repeat performance.
"Not from where he is drawn as I classify him as just a good mediocre horse," he said. "We will see how he goes though."
Dream Copy is set to start from barrier five in the Nutrien Queensland Sale 12 March Pace (1740m), the same draw he won from at Griffith last month.
However Dennis doesn't believe lightning will strike twice.
"It was different circumstances as two horses took one another on up front which led to him being able to get the sit and sprint on them," he said.
"I don't think people will repeat that again."
The Coolamon horseman also lines up Master Of Illusion on the eight-race card.
He was also a winner over Griffith's carnival, his first is just over two years, but hasn't finished the top four in four runs since.
Both geldings will be driven by Blake Micallef.
It is the start of a big week for the club who will hold their Christmas Party meeting, including fireworks after the last, on Friday.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
