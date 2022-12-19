One of the world's top ninja athletes was in town this week to run a ninja workshop and promote cancer awareness.
Ninja Warrior star and olympian Olivia Vivian travelled all the way from Perth for the workshop at Lake Albert Public School on Monday.
The opportunity came about after it was auctioned off at this year's Amie St Clair Ball in Wagga.
"The lady who bought it has organised this incredible day of a Ninja Boot Camp with sixty kids," Ms Vivian said.
Also an ambassador for the Melaoma Institute of Australia, Ms Vivian said the purpose of the boot camp is to have "a lot of fun and spread the message of health, wellbeing and slip, slop, slap out of the sun."
Ms Vivian lost her father Craig to melanoma in 2013 and now warns others to avoid the same fate.
"It's a cause that is close to my heart and I'm quite passionate about it," she said.
"Melanoma is one of those cancers we sometimes ignore.
"But in Australia, we live in such a dangerous area where the ozone layer is missing and the UV rays are so harsh on our skin.
"Unfortunately my dad caught it too late and it's one of those things that shakes you to the core and I don't want any other family to go through what we had."
One child to attend the school holiday event was especially star struck.
"There is a girl named Annabelle here who I sent a photo to for her birthday. She has brought it framed here," Ms Vivian said.
"It's moments like that which are so special, because I forget these kids look up to us.
"They know who we are."
Almost a month into summer, Ms Vivian reminds people to be vigilant about cancer.
"Keep an eye on those freckles and moles. Get to know your body," she said.
"For the kids, it's reminding them to put on sunscreen, wear a hat, wear long sleeve clothing where you can.
"It's important to instill these messages while they are still young so they remember it for a lifetime."
Amy St Clair's Moo Hubbard said the day worked out great.
"We have sixty children here, which is fantastic," she said.
"I'm sure we could have had eighty if we were allowed to."
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
