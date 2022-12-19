The West Wyalong community said the reopening of a major highway is "fantastic news" for local businesses.
The Newell Highway between Forbes and West Wyalong opened after a 49-day closure.
Bland Shire Council general manager Grant Baker said local businesses had suffered while the arterial road was shut.
"The reopening of the Newell Highway is fantastic news for the shire, for our residents and our communities," he said.
"But also for the movement of freight, especially during harvest season, and the fact that the travelling now have that better ability to continue their travels north and south along the Newell."
The highway is a major freight corridor linking Melbourne to Brisbane, with it's closure adding precious time to long-haul trips.
Chair of the Australian Trucking Association Geoff Crouch said now that it has reopened, truck drivers will be able to manage fatigue more efficiently.
"All truck drivers would have been impacted by it's closure," Mr Crouch said.
"The ability to have efficient travel times is key to our truck drivers managing their fatigue in a responsible manner."
West Wyalong caravan parks are also looking forward to welcoming back business.
Christie Wilson, the owner of Ace Caravan Park which sits at the junction of the Newell and Mid Western Highways, said business was only just getting back to normal before the floods hit.
"We were flat out before the highway got cut off," she said.
"It's a major thing with the final stretch being open, we'll get people heading up north to Queensland or down to Tasmania."
Mr Baker said other local businesses were also looking forward to welcoming more caravans passing through the shire and West Wyalong.
"It's been a tough time. The highway was closed all the way from West Wyalong through to Forbes at one stage a month ago, so this is great," he said.
Some speed restrictions still apply to about 30 kilometres of the highway.
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
